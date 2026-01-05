February 11, 1941 – December 5, 2025

John J. Krzysztow, 84, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on December 5th, 2025.

John was born on February 11th, 1941, in Somerville, NJ to Stephanie and John Krzysztow. Shortly after graduating high school, John enlisted in the United States Navy in October of 1962. He served aboard the USS Wasp aircraft carrier, where he spent most of his tenure in the Caribbean and along the Atlantic Seaboard. His time aboard the Wasp involved sea trials, warfare exercises, and recovery of spacecraft and crew after splashdowns. John attained the rank of Petty Officer Second Class during his six years of service to his country, before his honorable discharge in 1968. His military decorations include the Navy Unit Commendation, the National Defense Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal.

John met his future wife, Charlene, around this time, and the two were married in January of 1966. Over the last 60 years they have grown their family to include their three children, Jeffrey, Alan, and Michele, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

It was in the Navy where John’s interest in computers started. After leaving the Navy, he worked as a hardware and software engineer for over 50 years. Towards the end of his career, he found his true passion, mentoring, where he helped teens and young adults learn job skills to become more successful and employable.

John’s job moved his family from New Jersey to Massachusetts in 1984. It was here he earned his Associate’s Degree from Dean Junior College, and his Bachelor’s Degree from Clark University. They then moved to Kansas in 1992.

John’s lifelong passion was fishing, and he was also highly involved in a number of organizations, including Toastmasters, and Tough Love support groups. Later in life, John became extremely active with the church.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Stephanie and John, and his grandson, Ross.

He is survived by his brother Frankie, his sister Elaine, his children; Jeffrey, Alan, and Michele, his grandchildren; Bradley (Venus), Sarah, and Jade, and his six great-grandchildren; Jonathan, Ethan, Zachary, Everly, Raleigh, and Liberty.

A service will be held for John at 10:00am on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at Harvest Ridge Covenant Church, 22015 Midland Drive, Shawnee, KS 66226. A livestream of the service can be accessed here: https://m.youtube.com/@harvestridgecovenantchurch596/streams

In lieu of flowers, John’s wishes were for donations to be given to Harvest Ridge Covenant Church, where he was extremely active, and was amongst their biggest cheerleaders.

