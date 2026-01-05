Lenexa house fire leaves more than $1M in damage, officials say

Lenexa Fire officials say an early morning house fire caused more than $1 million in damage but left no residents injured.

Firefighters from Lenexa, Shawnee and Olathe were called to the 20800 block of West 89th Terrace at 4:17 a.m.

In a news release, Assistant Chief Butch Diekemper said crews arrived to report heavy smoke and fire showing from the house with all the residents safely outside.

“The fire had spread quickly through the first and second floors, and through the roof, creating additional suppression safety risks for firefighters,” Diekemper said in the release. “The fire was reported under control at 6:25 a.m.”

Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the house, but the exact cause has not been determined.

The fire destroyed much of the home’s roof.

“Initial structural and content property damages are estimated to exceed $1,000,000,” Diekemper said.

Firefighters remained on the scene into Monday afternoon, monitoring for and extinguishing hotspots.

No injuries were reported.