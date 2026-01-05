Mike Frizzell January 5, 2026 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Lenexa house fire leaves more than $1M in damage, officials say Nobody was injured in the early morning house fire, which drew crews from three Johnson County area departments on Monday. Lenexa fire trucks in front of a home heavily damaged by fire on the morning of Monday, Jan. 5. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Lenexa Fire officials say an early morning house fire caused more than $1 million in damage but left no residents injured. Firefighters from Lenexa, Shawnee and Olathe were called to the 20800 block of West 89th Terrace at 4:17 a.m. In a news release, Assistant Chief Butch Diekemper said crews arrived to report heavy smoke and fire showing from the house with all the residents safely outside. “The fire had spread quickly through the first and second floors, and through the roof, creating additional suppression safety risks for firefighters,” Diekemper said in the release. “The fire was reported under control at 6:25 a.m.” Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the house, but the exact cause has not been determined. Lenexa firefighters extinguished a hotspot along the roofline on the west side of the house on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 5. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The fire destroyed much of the home’s roof. “Initial structural and content property damages are estimated to exceed $1,000,000,” Diekemper said. Firefighters remained on the scene into Monday afternoon, monitoring for and extinguishing hotspots. No injuries were reported. Previous articleOlathe’s second price hike on new animal shelter project ekes past city council About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Olathe’s second price hike on new animal shelter project ekes past city council Taylor-Made Homefront: Senior moves, on their own terms KC Restaurant Week is back — Here’s which JoCo restaurants are participating JCPRD planning $3.7M upgrades to Ernie Miller Nature Center in Olathe Overland Park supports state law change to prohibit HOA bans on solar panels