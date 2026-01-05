Linda Kay Bonewits

September 16, 1959 — January 2, 2026

Lenexa, Kansas

Linda Kay (Koch) Bonewits, 66, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 2, after a brief illness.

Linda was born on September 16, 1959, to Jim and Alice Koch and grew up in Leawood, Kansas. She attended Shawnee Mission South High School before continuing her education at Wichita State University. It was there that she met the love of her life, Curt Bonewits. They were married on May 26, 1979, and she supported him as he began his music teaching career in small rural Kansas towns raising their young family before returning to the Kansas City metro area in 1991.

For the nearly 20 years, Linda worked at the University of Kansas in the payroll processing department. As the hospital grew, so did her responsibilities, and she rose to meet each new challenge. After a lot of careful consideration, she had recently begun looking ahead to retirement, planning for July 2026.

Linda found joy in simple, familiar comforts: an ice-cold Dr. Pepper, a good James Patterson novel, afternoons spent watching The Young and the Restless and As the World Turns, and the music of Barry Manilow. In her quieter moments, she poured her patience and creativity into counted cross-stitch, spending thousands of hours creating intricate, beautiful works that will be cherished for generations. Among her most treasured pieces were handmade Christmas stockings for each family member and an extraordinary 10,000-plus stitch depiction of The Last Supper, which she lovingly donated to her church.

Her talent with needle and thread extended lovingly to her grandchildren, for whom she created countless Halloween costumes. Linda was a steady presence at her children’s and grandchildren’s concerts, games, and activities, rarely missing an opportunity to cheer them on.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Jim Koch, and her brother, David Koch. She is survived by her mother, Alice Koch; her devoted husband, Curt Bonewits, of the home; her son, Carl (Bess) Bonewits, of Lansing; her daughter, Amanda (Brandon) Weckbaugh, of Lawrence; five beloved grandchildren (Sophia, Aidan, Theodore, Lorelei, Heidi); and many nieces and nephews who will miss her deeply.

Linda’s legacy lives on in her children and grandchildren: in their resilience, their loyalty, and the unmistakable spark she passed on to each of them.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.