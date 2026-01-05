Marguerite Kathleen Boppart

December 18, 1931 — December 26, 2025

Overland Park

Gretta Boppart (Marguerite Kathleen Kelly) of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on December 26, 2025, at the age of 94. She was born in Dublin, Ireland to Marguerita “Madge” and Patrick J. Kelly.

As a young woman, Gretta arrived in the United States and was hired by Trans World Airlines as the first international airline hostess. She had very fond memories of her TWA experiences. She met her husband Henry in Kansas City, Missouri, they were married March 4, 1957, in Dublin, Ireland. Henry and Gretta made their home in Overland Park, Kansas, where they raised three children, and were married for 65 years.

Gretta had a successful career at the Overland Park State Bank-UMB for 33 years until retirement. She worked hard to ensure that her three children were able to attend and graduate successfully from college. She made lifelong friends at her job, and they remained close long after retiring. For many years, they met for monthly lunches, to reminisce about bank memories.

In her spare time Gretta enjoyed traveling, taking road trips across the U.S., and returning to Ireland several times. She put great effort and style into decorating her home. She had a talent for fashion design and created beautiful, unique dresses for the formal events she attended. She was an avid fan of the television show Jeopardy and frequently knew all the answers. Her mind was like a dictionary; there was not a word she could not spell. In her later years she spent much of her time reading, enjoying a cup of coffee at her local bookstore, shopping, and dining out.

One of Gretta’s lasting legacies was her pride in hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. She spent weeks preparing, cooking family favorites, and setting a beautiful table. She was proud to tell stories and celebrate her Irish upbringing to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed having the entire family together.

Gretta is survived by her daughter Mary Appleby (Jon), sons Patrick Boppart and Paul Boppart, grandchildren Christopher, Marcus, and Benjamin Appleby, Andrew (Tiffany), and Megan Boppart, great-grandson Henry Appleby, sister Veronica Kelly, and brother Frank Kelly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Boppart, her parents, and her brothers Tony and Rick Kelly.

The family is grateful for the kindness and care given by Kansas City Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to KCHospice.org

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. Inurnment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, Missouri.

