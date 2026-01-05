Sunday, May 15th, 1932 – Friday, January 2nd, 2026

Shirley Ann Wilson, 93, of Gardner, Kansas, peacefully passed away in her home on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Shirley was born in Kankakee, Illinois on May 15, 1932. She was the daughter of Richard R. Posey and Hazel P. (Koerner) Posey. Shirley was a tribal member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and grew up in Oklahoma where she married her high school sweetheart, Charles A. Wilson. The couple were married on October 13, 1951 in Okay, Oklahoma. They traveled frequently and called many places home throughout their marriage, following Charles’ career in agronomy sciences. Their first-born son, Charles A. Wilson, Jr. (“Charley”), was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1958. Daughter Susan E. Heer was born in Champaign Urbana, Illinois in 1960, and youngest son, David R. Wilson was born Florence, Alabama in 1962.

Shirley was the ultimate care-giver, acting with compassion and grace in everything she did. Her family describes her as having true grit. Shirley was a sports enthusiast, enjoyed gardening, and doing puzzles of all kinds. She constantly awed those around her, quickly answering Jeopardy! questions with accuracy and ease. She learned new things effortlessly and to her family’s delight, she texted them from her iPad into her final months. Shirley was a talented sewist, frequently gifting crocheted or knitted blankets to all of her loved ones. Warm blankets to match her warm heart. Shirley was very quick-witted, cracking jokes up until her final days on earth. Her most cherished time was spent being with her family and grandkids.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; her daughter, Susan; her brother, Richard “Dick” Posey; and her sister, Evelyn Epperson. She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Charley (Gayle) and David; five grandchildren, Chelsea Barker (Ross), Emily Crupper (David), Hilary Mayhew, Ann Wilson (Mario), and Alexandria Ferry; three great-grandchildren, Wynnie and Cozy Barker and Wilson Crupper; and her sister, Carole Linduff.

Shirley was a devout follower of Christ. The family will hold a memorial service at Resurrection Church in Leawood, Kansas at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 6, 2026. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Kansas School of Medicine. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.