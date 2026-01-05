July 24, 1959 — December 26, 2025

Fort Worth

Tammy Parrett, 66, passed away on December 26, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. Born July 24, 1959, she grew up in Merriam and Shawnee, Kansas, and she lived in Fort Worth for the past 13 years.

Tammy graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in 1977 and married the love of her life, David Parrett Sr., in 1978. They shared 47 years of marriage.

She devoted much of her life to her family and later worked as a veterinary technician at AllCare Animal Hospital and Metcalf 107 Animal Clinic. In her later years, she was a beloved lunch lady with the EMS Independent School District in Fort Worth.

Tammy’s greatest joy was her family, especially the time she spent with her grandchildren, Cruz Parrett and Layne Parrett. She had a lifelong love for animals, both past and present, enjoyed gardening and flowers, and treasured her lifelong friendships.

Tammy is survived by her husband, David Parrett Sr.; her children, David Parrett Jr. (Heather), Daniel Parrett (Theresa), Stacy Parrett (Johnny), and Shelly Parrett (Alexis); her grandchildren, Cruz and Layne; her father, Robert Muehlberger Sr.; her siblings, Joni Muehlberger-Breidenthal (Ted), Patty Muehlberger, Robin Muehlberger, and Robert Muehlberger Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Kaye A. Muehlberger, and her nephew, Theodore (Teddy) Breidenthal Jr.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 30, 2026 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, 6018 Quivira Road, Shawnee, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to On A Mission KC, honoring Tammy’s lifelong love for animals.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.