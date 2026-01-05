Taylor-Made Homefront: Senior moves, on their own terms

By Chad Taylor, the Taylor-Made Team

As you read this, many of you have just spent more time than usual with family over the holidays or will as the new year begins. And often, when we spend extended time with family, especially aging parents, something becomes clear. Their current home may no longer fit this chapter of life.

Sometimes that realization comes quietly. Other times, life forces the issue through an illness, injury, or unexpected event that makes their home unsafe or impractical. Either way, it is a tough reality to face. Not just for the parents, who may be considering leaving a home they have lived in for decades, but also for their kids. And by kids, I mean adult kids who are trying to balance two things at once. Their parents’ safety and their happiness. The last thing they want is to take away their parents’ independence.

This exact scenario has played out many times over the last few years with our clients and friends. That is what led our team to create our Senior Move Program.

What we consistently found was this. Parents do not love being told what to do by their children. Even when the intentions are good, it puts everyone in a tough spot. Adult children feel stuck. Parents feel pressured. We created the Senior Move Program as much for the adult children as we did for the parents.

The goal was simple. One point of contact for everything involved in a senior move. Estate sales. Liquidation. Auctions. Donations. Packing. Moving. And everything in between. When seniors have a single trusted professional helping them navigate the process, things tend to move more smoothly and with far less stress.

And here is something I believe strongly. It is never too early to start planning a senior move. Never. Some moves take months. Others take years. Downsizing decades of belongings, furniture, and collections is often a multistage process, not a single event. Starting early gives families options, flexibility, and peace of mind.

We have received incredibly positive feedback on our Senior Move Program and continue to refine it. As a third-party professional, we are able to take adult children out of the hot seat and help guide parents in a way that feels respectful and calm. Seniors tend to be skeptical, and trust is everything. Feeling heard and supported matters more than speed.

Unfortunately, the worst time for a senior move is during a crisis. When decisions that could have been made thoughtfully are suddenly rushed because they have to be. I have seen it firsthand. A senior can be one fall or one diagnosis away from a crisis move.

I do not say that to be dramatic. I say it because I care deeply about this stage of life. I have always been told that I have an old soul. I am often the person at family gatherings talking with the oldest person in the room. I used to do the same with my grandfather, Bill Taylor, before he passed away. People like my Papa Bill deserve to make moves with grace, care, and respect. And most importantly, on their own terms.

If you would like more information about our Senior Move Program or our free downsizing checklist, click here.