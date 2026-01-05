March 19, 1936 — December 15, 2025

Overland Park

Wayne Edward Backus, age 89, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2025, surrounded by his family, for which he cherished above all else.

Wayne was born on March 19, 1936, in Chadron, Nebraska, to Walter Edward Backus Sr. and Julia Ellen Griffith Backus.

The Backus Family relocated to Vancouver, Washington, where Wayne met the love of his life, Claudia Marcene Backus. On October 13, 1955, they were married and moved to Oceanside, CA for Wayne to pursue his Military Enlistment. They shared 70 wonderful years of marriage. Wayne proudly served his country as a United States Marine during the Korean War. His military service was a source of lifelong pride and reflected his deep sense of duty, discipline, and patriotism.

Wayne was also proud of the work he did at Colorado Pacific Constructors, but his biggest professional accomplishment was the company he established with his sons in 1983, Eleven Western Builders, which is still family owned and operational today by his son Rick Backus and grandsons Brett Backus, Sean Backus and Shea Backus. Later in life Wayne and his Bride found peace and comfort at their farm in Paola, KS. Where they would watch the sunrise and the sunset on their porch. Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, whose presence brought strength and steadiness to those around him, especially his family.

Wayne Edward Backus was a man of many talents, successes, and hobbies. He will be remembered for his honorable service, his incredible resilience, work ethic, and the deep love he had for his family. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Some of the family’s favorite memories include:

“I loved that grandpa was a very hard guy to rattle.”

“Locking grandpa out of his garage, and then we proceeded to come flying out on his riding lawn mowers and ripped across their 40 acres until they spit oil out the side. He got mad, but you could tell in his eyes that he was secretly proud!”

“Grandpa would never give up and would always find a work around”

“One of my first memories is the smell of Grandpa’s Cologne. I always knew grandpa was nearby before I saw him by the smell of his cologne.”

“I remember riding around in the El Camino with Bear and eventually Benji.”

“I loved visiting and working at Eleven Western Builders and seeing grandpa in his office, He had such an executive presence.”

“Grandpa taught me so many lifelong lessons that I will take with me and use forever.”

“Grandpa and I shared a love for Grandma’s pancakes.”

“I remember sitting on grandpa’s lap, watching westerns, cracking and eating nuts.”

“Grandpa teaching me how to drive out on the farm in his Dodge Ram Charger.”

“Grandpa always had my favorite Russel Stover Strawberry Bon Bon’s, butterscotch candies and peppermints in his pocket, hidden in random drawers and candy dishes.

“Grandpa would always hide baked goodies in the oven, and one time grandma told me to preheat the oven, well I ended up melting all the containers of cookies, pies and donuts. Ya he wasn’t too happy.”

“A favorite memory was riding on the riding lawnmower with Grandpa at the Kansas ranch.”

“I loved going to red lobster with Pappi and Lalla, we loved the Biscuits.”

“One of my core memories was when he took me outside to show me a rattlesnake under his F250. He wanted me to be able to recognize it in the gravel and to make sure we came and got him or grandma.”

“Oh, how I loved those elephant ears and how he called me Sissy.”

“I remember going on vacation in the 5th wheel, driving from Kansas to Colorado, stopping in Nebraska on the way. We stopped by different museums, looked at colleges and drove through the town where grandpa was born. We joked, cooked together and played games. It was full of lifelong memories.”

“I remember playing Left Right Center and Pappi and I were the ones that won all of the money.”

“All he needed was Grandma, his tractor and his dog.”

“Grandpa was full of strength and resilience; he taught me to always keep my eyes and ears open. That knowledge is power, and family is everything.”

He was preceded in death by his wife Claudia Marcene Backus, his parents, Walter Edward Backus Sr. and Julia Ellen Griffith Backus; and his siblings, Ruth Davis, Dorthy Phillips, Walter Backus, Brother n’ law’s; Bob Davis, Roy Phillips, Sister n’ law; Shirley Backus and his Niece Carolyn Spencer

Wayne is survived by his sons, David (married to Cynthia Nadine Backus), and Rick (married to Tamara Jeane’ Backus); grandchildren: Amber Rayne Hanton, Cory Wayne Backus, Brett Edward Backus (married to April), Sean Cameron Backus (married to Cassandra), Shea Hunter Backus and Rikki Jeane’ Klingenberg (married to Josiah). Great grandchildren: Alexandra Cole Hanton,

Capri Nadine Hanton, James Thomas Hanton lll, Chloe Rose Backus, Dillon Wayne Backus, Maddison Lee Backus, Roslyn Irene Backus, Jade Odette Backus, Alett Lucille Backus, Carson Alexander Backus, Blake Lee Backus and Baby Klingenberg arriving, February 2026. He is also survived by nephews: Bob (married to Dora), and his great niece, Dodie (married to Mark), and many other nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a heart-felt thank you again to the entire staff of Village Shalom; your genuine love and care will not be forgotten. We are also very grateful for the compassion and excellent care provided by the staff of Kansas City Hospice not only for both Wayne and Marcene Backus but for the kindness and support given to the entire family.

Funeral/Celebration of Life services will be held at Johnson County Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS., on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at 10:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may contribute in memory of Wayne Edward Backus to the Employee Appreciation Fund of Village Shalom. Gifts made be made online, credit card by phone at 913-266-8454, or checks made payable to: Village Shalom – Attn. Development 5500 West 123rd St, Overland Park, KS. 66209

-Psalms 73:26: “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.