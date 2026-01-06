April 14th, 1943 – December 31st, 2025

Ana Marie Galvan, 82, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away on December 31, 2025, in KansasCity, Kansas.Ana was born on April 14, 1943, to Saturnino and Josephine Campos and grew up on theWestside of Missouri. She was raised in Guadalupe Parish and graduated from Westport HighSchool. While raising her children, Ana worked at her parents’ restaurant, Las Playas, inIndependence, Missouri. Her home was a favorite gathering place for cousins, who fondlyremember being allowed to jump on the beds.

Ana was happily married to her husband, Serafin Galvan, for 49 years. Together, they built abeautiful life filled with family, friends, and neighbors in their Shawnee, Kansas home, wherethey lived for 38 years.

Ana was a thoughtful and kind person who loved deeply. She was known for her beautiful smile,great sense of humor, and sharp intelligence.

An artist at heart, Ana was an avid oil painter, seamstress, and needleworker. She lovedtraveling, camping, and reading. She generously knitted hats for children at Children’s MercyHospital and helped others practice Spanish. Ana was also an enthusiastic Zumba student and amember of the Red Hat Society.

Ana was preceded in death by her parents, Saturnino and Josephine Campos; her sisters, JuanitaMendez (Joe) and Pilar Buttman (Don); her brother, Joe Campos; her grandsons, Evan Treas,Troy Chilson, and Steven Shaul; and her great-granddaughter, Jada Shaul.She is survived by her loving husband, Serafin Galvan; her five children, Laura Treas (DonRansdell), Robert Campos, Diane Phillips, Catalina Galvan Ponce (Juan), and Reveca Webdell(Richard); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

