November 6, 1980 — January 2, 2026

Kansas City

Daniel Schmidt, born on January 5, 1980, at St. Joseph Hospital, passed away on January 2, 2026, at the age of 45. A dedicated maintenance worker, Daniel was known for his commitment and diligence in his work.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald J. Schmidt. Daniel is lovingly remembered by his surviving family: his mother, Christine Schmidt; his brother, Robert Bruce, and wife Becca Bruce; and his brother, Matt Schmidt, and wife Alexis Schmidt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 10am, with a visitation before from 9 to 10:00am, both at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kansas City, KS. Burial will follow mass at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, KS.

