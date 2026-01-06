November 30, 1956 – December 17, 2025

Donald “Donnie” Reed, age 69, passed away on December 17, 2025, in Merriam, Kansas.

Donald was born on November 30, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ellsworth Lee Reed; his mother, Betty Cleeton Reed; and his sister, Connie Paul.

Donald is survived by his wife, Janet Reed (Vogel); children Michael Reed (Deborah), Rainne Liberty (Rory), Sidney Kline, III (Kristina), Season Ferrell (Neill), and Joseph Kline; and 13 grandchildren.

A memorial celebration potluck picnic will be held on April 25, 2026 at the Wyandotte County Lake Beach Shelter from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

