Jacqueline “Jacque” Helton Feely

December 7th, 1944 – December 18th, 2025

It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude for a life well-lived that we announce the passing of Jacqueline H. Feely, who left this world peacefully on December 18, 2025, at the age of 81, in Kansas City, MO, after a courageous battle with congenital heart failure.

Born on December 7, 1944, in Waco, TX, Jacque was a beacon of creativity and entrepreneurship, dedicating over 50 years to her self-employed ventures. Her career, marked by unparalleled dedication and a relentless spirit, saw her achieving numerous milestones across various businesses she owned and nurtured. Her legacy as a successful businesswoman will serve as an enduring inspiration to those who knew her.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jacque had a zest for life’s artistic pleasures. She found joy in crafting beautiful scrapbooks, creating intricate crafts, and transforming spaces with her unique decorating flair. Her home was a testament to her exquisite taste and love for creative expression.

Jacque’s life was marked by her resilience, warmth, and a loving heart. She was deeply devoted to her family, especially her son, Shawn Feely, who survives her. Preceded in death by her beloved mother, Dorthy Helton, Jacque’s passing leaves a void that will be felt by many who were privileged to call her a friend and loved one.

A service to celebrate Jacque’s inspiring life will be held on January 13 at 10:00 AM at The Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe, Leawood, KS 66224. Friends and family are invited to join us in remembering and honoring her legacy.

As we say goodbye to Jacque, let us remember her as a woman of strength, love, and vision. Please keep her in your prayers, and carry forward her spirit by embracing life’s joys with as much passion and grace as she did. Jacque will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.