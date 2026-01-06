October 10, 1983 — December 19, 2025

Shawnee

Katie Louise Engelmann was a gentle, curious soul whose life was filled with creativity, warmth, and a deep appreciation for both people and the world around her. She was born on October 10, 1983, in Des Moines, Iowa, and grew up with a love for art, music, animals, and shared experiences that stayed with her throughout her life.

Katie graduated from Blue Valley High School and went on to attend the University of Kansas, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She later dedicated her professional career to HomeGoods Retail Management, where she was known for her strong work ethic and genuine care for both customers and coworkers.

Art and music were central to who Katie was. She had a particular fondness for Impressionist painters. Music followed her everywhere—whether listening to sports talk radio in the car or dancing enthusiastically to her favorite bands.

Katie was an adventurous and creative cook who loved experimenting with flavors and believed every meal was better with extra sauce. She also cherished her family traditions, especially preparing her unique holiday dips and sauces.

Katie had a tender heart for animals, especially her beloved miniature Schnauzers who were always showered with extra treats and affection. She found joy in simple, beautiful moments: gazing at the night sky, watching Fourth of July fireworks from her balcony, or celebrating after a home game at Kauffman Stadium. Katie embraced new experiences with openness and wonder, and her warmth left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

Katie passed away on December 19, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas. She is survived by her loving parents, John and Janet Engelmann; her significant other, Andy O’Hare; her brother, Andy Engelmann, and sister-in-law, Stacie Engelmann; and her cherished nephews, Grayson and Charlie Engelmann; and her Grandmother, Dorothy Huesman. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andrew and Louise Engelmann, and her grandfather Meint Huesman.

Katie’s legacy lives on through the love she gave so freely, the joy she found in life’s details, and the countless memories she created with family and friends. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

An informal celebration of life will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel on January 19th from 1:00-3:00 pm.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.