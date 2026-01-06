March 3, 1945 – January 4, 2026

Lucy Margaret Belt, age 80, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on January 4, 2026, following a short but courageous battle with leukemia. She was born on March 3, 1945, in Wadsworth, Ohio, to John Donaldson Miller and Lucille (née Snyder) Miller.

Lucy embraced life fully and intentionally, cherishing each day as a gift. She was an educator at heart spending early years teaching English to Vietnamese refugees while in Texas and many years in a rewarding career with National Seminars, traveling extensively and working with adult learners. Her passion for teaching and service extended beyond the classroom. Well into her 80s, Lucy taught water aerobics—most recently at the Blue Valley Recreation Center—where she was truly in her element, especially when she was in the pool.

Lucy also worked part-time at Past & Presents in Lenexa, a role she dearly loved. She delighted in selecting thoughtful gifts for her family and friends and remained determined to go to work for as long as she was able. Lucy had a true servant’s heart and gave generously to others, even when she had little left to give herself.

She found joy in traveling, early-morning breakfasts with friends, shopping, and spending time with her beloved cat, Mikayla. Above all, Lucy treasured unhurried time with her grandchildren, whom she adored.

Lucy was an irreplaceable mother, sister, mother-in-law, grandmother, and aunt. She is survived by her two sons, Derek Belt (wife Tina) of Independence, Missouri, and Deron Belt (wife Lisa Pool) of Bellingham, Washington; her sister, Becky Askew of Lenexa, Kansas; two grandchildren, Sloane Belt of Independence, Missouri, and Oskar Belt of Bellingham, Washington; her nephew, Cole Harman of Lenexa; and several extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucille Miller, and her brother, Mike Miller.

A celebration of Lucy’s life will be held on Saturday, February 7th, at the Church of the Resurrection, 8412 W. 95th Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66212. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., followed by the service at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lucy’s honor to Villa St. Francis, 16600 W. 126th Street, Olathe, Kansas 66062, or Brighton Hospice, 10601 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas 66206. The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care Lucy received in her final days.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.