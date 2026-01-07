Barbara Kesner

October 21, 1946 — January 3, 2026

Barbara Sue Kesner was born to Wilse and Norma Crain on October 21, 1946, in Garden City, Missouri. She passed away peacefully on January 3, 2026, in Mission, Kansas, at the age of 79.

Having grown up in Manhattan, Kansas, Barbara developed a lifelong love for her hometown and its traditions. She was an avid supporter of Kansas State University athletics and proudly rooted for the Wildcats throughout her life. In addition to college sports, Barbara delighted in watching the Kansas City Chiefs and looked forward to football season each year.

Barbara dedicated her professional life to sales, spending many years as a warm and familiar voice on the telephone. More than any product or industry, her work was about people. She had a natural gift for connecting with others, building lasting relationships, and brightening the days of those she spoke with. Known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, Barbara delighted in making customers and coworkers laugh. Even after retiring 12 years ago, several of her longtime clients continued to call and check on her during the holidays–a testament to the genuine friendships she formed throughout her career.

Outside of work, Barbara found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She loved gardening and took great pride in her flower garden, where she enjoyed nurturing blooms and watching the seasons change. She was also an avid reader with an insatiable curiosity, often finishing between three and five books each week. Her love of stories and learning remained with her all her life.

Most of all, Barbara cherished her family. Barbara was the oldest of six siblings and embraced that role with care and devotion. She is survived by her son, Mason Kesner, and her daughter, Brandy Goheen; and sisters Terri, Sharon, and Lynn. She was preceded in death by her son Alex, and her siblings Caroline and Butch.

She leaves behind a legacy of laughter, kindness, and love that will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.