Craig Steven Clowers, 65, Gardner, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 4, 2026 at his home. Celebration of Life at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Craig was born on November 21, 1960 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Clarence Thomas and Dorothy Bell (Whiteley) Clowers. He worked in Edgerton, Kansas for Wagner Logistics as a foreman for 10 years. Craig enjoyed fishing and liked to travel to Colorado and Canada to fish.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters: Gayla Diane Johnson-Tracz (Mick), Cindy Ubben (Greg) and Donna Kay Roach (Alan) all of Shawnee, Kansas; nine nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

