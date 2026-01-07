Norma L. Brooks

March 26, 1938 — January 2, 2026

Leawood

Norma Brooks was born on March 26, 1938, in Dodge City, Kansas. She married John Brooks, the love of her life, on August 10, 1959. Together, they had three girls whom she adored. Norma passed away on January 2, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Norma had several passions in her life.

Most important was her faith. She was a devout Catholic her entire life and relished in the sacraments, the sacred scriptures, and especially the Eucharist.

A close second was her beloved family. She cherished any time she could get to spend with her girls and their families. She had three girls, Lea VanderVelde (Matt), Lynne Schonacher (Bill), and Leslie Cyphers (Scott).

She spent many years teaching sixth grade at Brookwood Elementary. She always said the ornerier the kids, the more fun they were!

Once she started having grandchildren, her life became even more exciting with her family. She was Gramma to Joel VanderVelde (Katie), Jon VanderVelde (Morgan), Katie VanderVelde (Kyle), Brooks Schonacher (Anne), Conrad Schonacher (Melissa), Reed Schonacher (Emily), and Claire Shank (Tanner). Things got even more exciting when great-grandchildren came along!

She leaves behind Anna VanderVelde, Jane VanderVelde, Lael VanderVelde, Callahan VanderVelde, Emmery Schonacher, Caroline Schonacher, Hudson Schonacher, and Daniel Schonacher.

She also adored her dog Sophie and was often seen walking up and down High Drive several times a day. She mourned the deaths of her parents, Leona and Lester Simons, her husband of 59 years, John, and her infant grandson, Christopher VanderVelde.

Norma was a joy to all around her. She was filled with spunk, charm, grace, and above all, a heart as big as she could imagine. She will be missed by her family and her community of friends and neighbors.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Cure of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, Kansas on Saturday, January 10, at 10:30. Visitation will be at 9:30 on Saturday with burial at Johnson County Memorial Gardens at 1:00pm

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Cure of Ars Catholic Church or Catholic Community Health.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.