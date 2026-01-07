May 17, 1947 – December 22, 2025

Virginia Ann Scott, age 78, was born on May 17, 1947 in Ringgold, Louisiana to Hartford and Classie Hullaby. She passed on Decemeber 22, 2025 in Shawnee, Kansas.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 10, 2026 from 10:00am-11:00am with a memorial service from 11:00am-1:00pm.

