Oct 01, 1934 – Jan 03, 2026

Carolyn T. Larson (Youker), aged 91, of Lenexa, KS died peacefully Saturday, January 3rd, 2026 at the Lakeview Retirement center in Lenexa, KS.

Carolyn was born Oct 1st, 1934 at St. Mary’s hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Westport HS. She received her Registered Nursing (RN) degree from the St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She worked as a nurse both for private practices and at St. Mary’s hospital until retiring in 1988.

Carolyn was an active member of Village Presbyterian church. Throughout her life, she volunteered through the church and with a number of charitable organizations. In her later years, she volunteered at the Village Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, which brought her great joy.

Carolyn is survived by a son and wife, Stan and Kelly Larson, Land O Lakes, FL; a daughter and husband, Nancy and Frank Salerno, Parkville, MO; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rolland Larson and her twin sister, Catherine Lester.

A memorial service will be held at the Village Presbyterian church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Village Presbyterian Church Food Pantry or to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.