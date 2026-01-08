Jo Ann Vincent was born in 1942 in Bryan, Texas to Joe and Bess Vincent, and is the eldest of six sisters. She graduated valedictorian from Stephen F. Austin High School class of 1960, studied at Austin College, and earned her degree in Latin American Studies from the University of Texas. After graduation, she married Gustavo O. Vergara, and moved to Mexico City where she began raising her children, Roberta and Gustavo. She loved her time in Mexico and enjoyed the culture, language and lifestyle. Jo Ann moved to Santa Barbara, California in the mid 70’s to study photography, and in 1978 she made her way back to Texas to live near her parents. In Houston she became a successful audiovisual entrepreneur, and during this time she met and married the love of her life, Bob Wohlgemuth. They had 5 joyful years together before Bob’s untimely passing in 1986. Jo Ann moved to Salem, Oregon where she spent 16 years birdwatching, traveling, writing, collecting and creating art, and exploring the Pacific Northwest. In 2008 she joined her son, Gustavo, and his family as they moved to Carmel, California; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Yokosuka, Japan. Jo Ann returned to Houston in 2013 and was very involved in teaching English to non-native speakers through an ESL program. In 2020 she moved to Overland Park, KS to live with Roberta and family. In Overland Park, she became very involved with The Parkinson’s Exercise and Wellness Center where she found a wonderful, supportive, and lively community that helped her battle Parkinson’s disease with grace, courage, and dignity.

Jo Ann was a lifelong student of the world and a natural born teacher. She loved traveling and immersing herself in different cultures, learning languages, appreciating art, and exploring the endless beauty of nature through birdwatching. She was fluent in Spanish, a creative cook, an avid reader, a talented pianist, a passionate art collector and photographer. She was the keeper of the family history through her love of genealogy. She enjoyed teaching ESL and sharing her love of birding with anybody lucky enough to spend time with her outdoors. Any time with her family was something she deeply cherished—visiting with her sisters at the farm, laughing with loved ones in living rooms and kitchens. She cared for her grandchildren when they were young, and became a mentor and cheerleader as they grew. Jo Ann shared many adventures with each of her sisters throughout her life. Jo Ann, above all, was loving and kind. She made a profound impact on all who came into her orbit.

Jo Ann passed away on January 1st 2026. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob Wohlgemuth, and her niece Christine VanOsdall. She is survived by her children Roberta Hughes (Brenny) and Gustavo Vergara (Sandra), her grandchildren Gabriel and Sofia (Hughes) and Celia and Ivan (Vergara); her sisters Gay VanOsdall (John), Mary Nelle Armstrong, Sue Schwaller (Jack), Ruth Ellen Vincent (Jerry), and Elizabeth Perkins (David); her cousins James Robert Waldo (Cathy) and John Waldo (Marsha); and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Jo Ann on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 2:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Bryan, 1100 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX 77802

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to: The Parkinson’s Exercise and Wellness Center thepewc.org, 3660 W. 95th Street, Leawood, KS 66206. Tel: 913-276-4665

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.