Patricia J. Barnes

September 11, 1942 — January 1, 2026

Overland Park, Kansas

Patricia Joy Barnes, cherished Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. Passed away peacefully on January 1, 2026.

Pat was born on September 11, 1942 to Alva and Earl Logsdon. She spent the early years of her life in Pheonix Arizona and San Antonio Texas before she her mother, stepfather and sister moved to Northern California where she attended Sunnyvale High School.

Pat met Richard James Barnes Jr. over Memorial Day weekend 1966 and they were married on Dec. 16th that same year. They celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary this past December. She and Richard bought a house in Overland Park KS and moved their family to the Midwest in July of 1984. Together they raised 3 complicated girls.

Pat worked for Fairchild for 30 years but after settling down in Kansas decided to follow her heart and become self-employed. She found great enjoyment running a daycare out of her home. Her natural love for others shined through with everything she did. She seldom took time out for herself. Her priority was always her family only vacationing to visit her sister.

Pat was preceded in death by her mother Alva Willey, her father Earl Logsdon, her sister Joanne Johnson and her daughter Robin Burger.

She is survived by her husband Richard J Barnes, her stepfather Don Willey, daughters Jamie Hoover (Jon Roots) and Brandi Barnes (Richard Dobbeleare), her two grandchildren Daniel Burger and Tabitha Barnes-Dobbeleare and two great grandchildren Alva and Ellie Burger.

Pat will be cremated and laid to rest in Overland Park KS. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be remembered for her strength, laughter and generosity, her love for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

