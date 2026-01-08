Pauline Hahler

February 6, 1919 — January 4, 2026

Overland Park

Pauline (Schneider) Hahler was born on February 6, 1919 in Lincoln, NE, and died peacefully on January 4, 2026 at the age of 106. She will be remembered for her kind words, welcoming attitude, and her sweet smile that could light up a room. Pauline was born to Conrad and Katharina Schneider who had recently immigrated from a German village in Russia along with Pauline’s brother, Alex Schneider (deceased).

Pauline enjoyed learning and excelled at school, completing high school in Lincoln, NE before marrying Herman Hahler in 1940. The two were married for over 65 years before Herman’s passing. Pauline was a devoted wife, and later caregiver, to Herm who suffered from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases.

Pauline and Herman welcomed a son, Thomas Hahler (deceased) and daughter, Kathleen (Hahler) Scott (deceased). The four Hahlers followed Herman’s job as a rising employee at Sears from Lincoln, NE, to Galesburg, IL, back to Lincoln and then to Kansas City where their children graduated high school. Pauline and Herman resettled in Dallas, TX from 1966-1973 when Herman became a Sears store manager there. Pauline knew it was time to return to Kansas City soon after her first grandchild, Michael Scott, was born. Herm gladly became the store manager at Metcalf South. Pauline became the, “Best Miemie in the World’” according to Michael and his sister, Traci (Scott) Mattis, who came along a few years later. Pauline took great joy in being a grandmother for 54 years and a great grandma for 24 years, doting on all five of her grandchildren.

Pauline enjoyed hostess duties for family and friends and loved to make special crafts to decorate her place settings. She was involved in many community organizations and an active member of her church, helping to send out their newsletters. She stayed connected with her family and dear friends through the lost art of letter writing. Pauline and Herman were able to use their first language when traveling to Germany many times over the years, connecting with long lost relatives. Her special super power was making each person she connected with feel loved and special, always wishing each person to have a, “Happy, healthy day, everyday.”

Pauline is survived by her son-in-law, Darrell Scott (wife Joan) and daughter-in-law, Jane Hahler, her grandchildren, Michael Scott and Traci (Scott) Mattis (husband Bert), her great grandchildren, Julia and Kail Mattis, and Hunter Scott. She has numerous nieces and nephews and family friends who she has stayed connected with as well.

A celebration of Pauline’s life will take place in the Community Room at Silvercrest at Deercreek, her home for the last 18 years, on Sunday, January 18th at 1:30 pm. Her body will be laid to rest at Johnson County Memorial Gardens the following day in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Atonement Lutheran Church (9948 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66212), or to the ALS Foundation (ALS.org) in honor of her son, Tom Hahler.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.