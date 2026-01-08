William (Billy) Christian Schlegel

September 30, 1969 — December 31, 2025

Kansas City, Missouri

ALL ARRANGEMENTS BY PRUGH FUNERAL HOME

William (Billy) C. Schlegel, age 56, of Kansas City, MO, passed away December 31, 2025, at St. Luke’s Hospice House. He was born September 30, 1969 in Fairfield, IA, and has resided in Kansas City since 1972. William had been a self-employed painter, home-remodeler, and for years had contributed to the care of his half-brother, Joshua Birch, who is on the autism spectrum. He frequently texted Joshua about sports, current events in Kansas City–including Chiefs games and other sports-related news.

He is survived by Barbara Birch (mother) of Burlington, IA, & Kansas City, MO, Dr. William Schlegel & wife Janet (father & step-mother) residing in Jefferson City, MO, Paul Schlegel (younger brother) residing in Santa Clara, CA, and Joshua Birch (half-brother) residing in Kansas City, MO.

A visitation will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 14th, at Prugh Funeral Home, 3940 Division Street, Burlington, IA 52601. Pastor Gary VanNyhuis of Faith Christian Outreach Church, Mt. Pleasant, IA, will preside at William’s graveside service beginning at 12:00 pm in Aspen Grove Cemetery, 2043 Sunnyside Ave, Burlington, IA 52601.

Memorial contributions are requested to William’s alma mater, Maranatha Christian Academy in Shawnee, KS, via the donation link here.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.