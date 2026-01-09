Hiero Gillas Tiffany III

October 28, 1940 – January 5, 2026

Hiero (Hi) Gillas Tiffany, III, 85, passed away on Monday, January 5, 2026, at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born on October 28, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Hiero Gillas Tiffany Jr. and Joyce Ruth (Allen) Tiffany.

Hi moved from St. Louis to St. James, Missouri, during high school, where he met the love of his life, Jeanne Yvonne Favre. They were married on June 11, 1960, and together raised two sons, Joe and Eric. From the beginning of their marriage, Hi and Jeanne built their home on faith, service, and devotion to Christ.

After returning to St. Louis, Hi worked in the auto parts business before following God’s call to ministry. He moved with his family to Crowley, Texas, to attend Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Following seminary, he served as pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Marshfield, Missouri. He later worked as a Franchise Sales Manager for Western Auto. After retiring from Western Auto, Hi returned to full-time ministry, pastoring Spring Garden Baptist Church in Eldon, Missouri, and Excelsior Springs Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Shepherding God’s people remained one of his greatest honors.

Hi cherished time with his family above all else. He and Jeanne enjoyed traveling together, especially on Gaither cruises. Nothing delighted him more than having the entire family gathered for holidays, meals or family vacations. A devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan, Hi never missed an opportunity to talk football with anyone willing to listen.

He is survived by his sons, Joe (Carolyn) Tiffany and Eric (Melinda) Tiffany; grandchildren, Ryan (Brittany) Tiffany, Carmen Tiffany, Katrina Tiffany, Levi Tiffany, Jacob Tiffany, and Ayla Henry; and great-grandchildren, Sterling Tiffany and Carter Blevins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 24 at Calvary Baptist Church in Lenexa, Kansas. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

