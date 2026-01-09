January 15, 1949 — January 6, 2026

Shawnee

Mike Fanning, Merriam, KS, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tue, January 6, 2026 after a brief illness. Mike was born in Kansas City, KS at Bethany Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of the Shawnee and Merriam area. He attended school in the Shawnee Mission School district and graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1967. His career took him in a couple of different directions but most notedly, he spent over 40 years at Shore Tire in Lenexa before retiring in early 2010s. He met a pretty lady on a blind date at a Halloween party in 1973 and would later marry her in a small catholic church in Gilmore City, IA. They recently celebrated over 50 years of marriage.

Mike’s life centered around family. He always took an interest in his kids’ lives and supported whatever endeavors they pursued. His greatest joy was welcoming his three grandkids to this world. He loved each of them in his own way and loved to see them grow. Mike was a lifelong outdoorsman. It started early in life with baseball where his dad was a coach. And later in life, he did the same by playing softball into his 40s and coaching each of his kids’ sports. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Mike also had a soft spot for dogs, especially Brittanys which he had numerous ones over his life.

Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Fanning (Harrison) and his three kids and three grandkids. Jason Fanning (son, Olathe, married to Tiffany), Jaime Atkins (daughter, KCK), and Jon Fanning (son, Shawnee). His grandkids are Macy (daughter of Jason) and Brooke and Chase (daughter and son of Jaime). He is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, and nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Bob and Dodie Fanning (Shawnee) and his sister, Joyce Cronin (De Soto).

During his brief illness, Mike was under the care of the Goshen House – Dan Home (a home+ setting) staff who cared for him like a family member. Mike’s family would like to thank them in his honor by contributing to the Goshen House – Dan Home Employee Appreciation fund that goes directly to the employees who were like family during this journey. If you would like to make a memorial contribution to them, please make the check to Goshen House – Dan Home, and in the memo add Employee Appreciation in honor of Mike Fanning. 5745 Rosehill Rd., Shawnee, KS 66216-1628.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00pm, Friday, January 16, 2026 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Mass will take place at 10:00am, on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas. Mike’s family will privately lay him to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

