Patricia Ann Smith (Lightle), affectionately known as “Pat,” passed away peacefully on January 7, 2026 surrounded by family, just shy of her 93rd birthday. She was born on January 17, 1933, in Griggsville, Illinois, daughter of the late Lois Ellis Lightle (Hammerton) and Harold Wade Lightle. She graduated from Griggsville High School in 1951 and from Blessing Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 (where she also later taught). She and her husband, Donald Kenneth Smith, founded Smith Country Carpet, where they served the Quincy, IL community for nearly 30 years.

Pat cherished moments with her family. She is survived by her husband of over 68 years, Donald Kenneth Smith; her children Dena Mayberry (Jerry), Darla Holman (Neil), and Daryl Smith (Karolynn); her cherished grandchildren: Jonathon Smith (Hailey), Abby Florian (Shane), Hunter Holman (Claire), and Connor Holman (Bailey) along with her beloved great grandchildren: Reese, Adaline, Wyatt, Holt, and Kamryn.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings James Bruce Lightle (Dolores) and Barbara Hageman (Richard/Arvol Pearon).

Pat was a long-standing member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church in Quincy, IL before moving to the Kansas City area to be closer to family in 2024. Her church family, neighbors and extended family meant the world to her. Pat spent long hours researching her and Don’s genealogy.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 1:00 PM at the Bethel ME Cemetery in Pike County, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Pat’s honor to the American Heart Association or Vermont Street United Methodist Church. If you would like to donate to the church you may CLICK HERE.

