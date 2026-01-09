Friday, July 27th, 1951 – Tuesday, January 6th, 2026

Steve Alan Hendricks, 74, Rantoul, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at his home. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Monday, January 12, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Edgerton City Cemetery, Edgerton, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Bruce Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Steve was born in Fort Scott, Kansas on July 27, 1951 to Louie Wayne and Mary Henrietta (Hudson) Hendricks. He worked as a shipping and receiving foreman for Dot. On September 12, 1975 in Olathe, Kansas, Steve married Jeanette Wheeler. They lived in Edgerton before moving to Rantoul. Steve was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs football team. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, skills he learned when he was growing up. Steve liked to work on small engines and repair anything mechanical.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Alice Schendel, Gary Hendricks, Buddy Hendricks, Cheryl Hendricks, David Hendricks and Marita Martinez. He is survived by his children: Jessie Booton (Billy), Edgerton, Kansas, Kimberly Smith, Gardner, Kansas, Brandy Collins ( Nick), Wellsville, Kansas and William “Bill” Stone (Amanda), Williamsburg, Kansas; sister Mary Lou Herbert (Skip) and ten grandchildren.

