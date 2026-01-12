Feb 13, 1947 – Jan 07, 2026

Eddie Enloe, age 78, of Leawood, KS passed away peacefully on January 7, 2026 surrounded by loved ones.

Eddie was born on February 13, 1947 in Kansas City, KS to Eugene and Eileen Enloe.

He lived a full life characterized by gathering those he loved. He worked hard in finance and banking. After retirement, he loved to cook and golf, and have Friday night date nights with Pam. He could often be found sitting on the porch by the grill, enjoying his lilies, his dogs and his family. He was fulfilled by his active participation in AA and his work as a sponsor for almost 15 years.

Eddie is survived by: His wife of 57 years Pamela Enloe, children Rachel Nadon (Tim) and Sam Enloe (Monica), grandchildren Cassius (15) and Fiona (14) Enloe and Grayson (11) Nadon. He was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Eileen Enloe.

A private memorial service will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs. https://waysidewaifs.org/

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.