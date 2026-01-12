JCCC Updates: The top 7 things every new student should do at JCCC

Next Tuesday (January 20), thousands of students will begin their journey as Cavaliers at Johnson County Community College (JCCC). Start Spring semester off right with these quick tips to ensure any JCCC student is set up for success!

Activate student email account

JCCC provides every student with an email account — called “stumail.” Students receive important reminders, notices, and enrollment information from the College at this email address. First-time students must activate their stumail account through their acceptance email.

Get to know MyJCCC

When it comes to staying organized, MyJCCC is the place to go. Students can access their class schedule, check degree progress, and get reminders for important dates and deadlines.

Go to my.jccc.edu to access a student account. It’s that simple!

Manage classes through Canvas

Canvas is the online learning management system that JCCC utilizes to support coursework. Professors use Canvas to post assignments, grades, class information, and syllabi. It is recommended that students familiarize themselves with each function, as this is the platform they will use to submit work, participate in discussion boards, take quizzes, and more.

Identify classroom locations and parking lots

Navigating a campus as big as JCCC can feel like an endless maze, especially when running late to class. It’s a good idea to locate classrooms before the first day of classes. Printed maps are available across campus for easy reference.

After a student is enrolled in classes, they can sign up for a Find Your Class tour with a JCCC Cav Leader. They will guide students to each of their classrooms and share favorite spots on campus for studying, snacking, and collaborating.

Finding a good parking spot is just as crucial as mapping out classrooms. JCCC has more than 5,200 free parking spaces in lots and garages across campus. We recommend getting to campus early to secure a spot.

Pinpoint campus study spaces and resources

Discover how focus and productivity increase in JCCC’s designated on-campus study spaces . Hallways in nearly every building have places to sit and work on homework. In addition, there are larger spaces around campus, like the CoLab and Billington Library study rooms, that are perfect for group projects.

JCCC students can also borrow a Chromebook, Microsoft Surface tablet, or Windows laptop to use while on campus. Their JCCC ID is all that is needed to check out a device from the Library or the CoLab.

Connect online

Social media is a great way to stay updated with campus news, upcoming events and other fun happenings. Follow JCCC on social media ( Facebook , X , Instagram , and LinkedIn ) to join in the conversation and get connected.

Join us for Welcome Weeks

Get to know fellow students at Welcome Weeks ! The Student Life team kicks off each new semester with over a week of fun activities designed to introduce students to campus and Cavalier life. Events are open to all, including the Clubs and Orgs Fair, where students can pursue a new interest and get involved.

Additional resources for success