Jeff Hopkins

Sunday, August 26th, 1962 – Saturday, January 10th, 2026

Vernon Jeffrey Hopkins passed away at the age of 63 on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, in his family’s home in Spring Hill, Kansas. Celebration of Life planned for a future date. Condolences may be left atwww.brucefuneralhome.com.

Jeff’s loving wife of 33 years, Julie Anne (Johnson) Hopkins, and their two children, David Cole Hopkins and Katheleen (Katie) Rose Hopkins, will forever love and miss him.

Jeff was born to Shirley Yvonne (Reynolds) Hopkins and David Alan Hopkins Senior on August 26th, 1962, in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. Jeff grew up in Stilwell, Kansas, and graduated from Blue Valley High School in 1980. Jeff started his career in 1989 with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy and later a sergeant. Sargent Hop, or Hoppy as they all called him. He loved the people he served with at the Sheriff’s Department. Jeff retired in 2017 and went into real estate at Crown Reality in Spring Hill, Kansas. In 1991, Jeff met his wife, Julie A. (Johnshon) Hopkins, at a Country Dance, and they both knew they were meant to be. Julie originated in Blue Spring, Missouri. Jeff and Julie married a year later on June 27th, 1992, in the small town of Wellington, Missouri. They share a 33-year marriage, during which they had two children: David Cole Hopkins (1994) and Katheleen (Katie) Rose Hopkins (1998). Jeff’s kids were his heartbeat. Jeff loved God, his family, and music. Bluegrass was a passion. Family jam sessions, playing bluegrass, and playing guitar while his daughter Katie sang. Jeff enjoyed taking any opportunity to listen to and play music, including yearly trips to the Windfield Bluegrass Festivals. Jeff was a talented musician and songwriter; he could pick up any stringed instrument and play a tune by ear. His Christian worship songs are beloved and still sung in church today. He loved spending time with his wife, kayaking, taking adventures to small towns, and finding the best breakfast spots. Jeff invested so much love and time in his kids, taking many gold-panning, prospecting, camping, gem-hunting, and fishing trips with his son, David, and his brothers, Al and Steve. He spent countless hours investing in Katie’s love of music with jam sessions, music trips, and many, many piano lessons and concerts. Jeff loved God deeply and enjoyed attending church. Spring Hill Baptist Church was his family’s church home for many years. After purchasing land in Wellsville, Kansas, he began attending Wellsville Baptist Church. The property in Wellsville was Jeff and Julie’s “happy place,” and a dream come true. Jeff lived and loved his life and all of “his people” around him.

Jeff is preceded in death by his father, David Alan Hopkins Senior, and his brothers Douglas Hopkins and Steve L. Hopkins. He is survived by his wife Julie Anne Hopkins of Spring Hill, Kansas, his son David Cole Hopkins of Overland Park Kansas, a daughter Katheleen (Katie) Rose Hopkins of Spring Hill, Kansas, soon-to-be son in law Steven M. Reddy of Spring Hill Kansas, his mother Shirly Yvonne Hopkins of Spring Hill Kansas, brother Alan and his wife Graciela Hopkins of Spring Hill Kansas, Niece Hannah Hopkins and her mother and wife to Steve Hopkins, Brenda Mcgee of Spring Hill, Kansas.”

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.