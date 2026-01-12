Wednesday, October 15th, 1941 – Wednesday, January 7th, 2026

Larry Joe Buckley, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Interment will follow at Monticello Cemetery in Shawnee, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Linden VFW of De Soto or Catholic Community Hospice.

Larry was born on October 15, 1941, in Hiawatha, Kansas, to Ferman B. Buckley and Mabel Ruth (Kahmann) Buckley. He graduated from De Soto High School and attended the United States Army Aviation School. A proud veteran, Larry served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1968.

On August 28, 1965, he married Barbara Lee Johnson in De Soto, Kansas. Larry worked in plant operations at Providence St. Margaret Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, until his retirement. He was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church in Basehor and De Soto and served on the De Soto School District school board.

Larry was active in his community through the Lions Club and Jaycees. He enjoyed golfing, attending car races, and hunting quail and pheasant. He also loved watching sports and coaching youth teams, leaving a lasting impact on many young athletes.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Barbara, and his brother Robert Buckley. He is survived by his children: Amy Buckley of Lenexa, Kansas; Brad Buckley (Jen) of Girard, Kansas; and Carrie Buckley of Basehor, Kansas. He also leaves behind his sisters Barbara Barthol of Shawnee, Kansas, and Mary Cox (Larry) of Olathe, Kansas; his brother Sam Buckley (Paula) of Mena, Arkansas; and his cherished grandchildren, Hayden Buckley and Madison Buckley. Larry will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

