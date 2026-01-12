Margaret E. McMillian

March 28, 1929 — January 9, 2026

Prairie Village

Margaret Evelyn McMillen passed away peacefully on January 9, 2026 at Advent Shawnee Mission Hospital.

Margaret was born on March 28, 1929 along with her twin sister, Mary in Salina, KS to parents Patrick Francis and Katherine (Carlson) Noone. She was raised on the family farm in Tampa, KS, along with a brother, Richard, sister, Helen (McCaffrey) and sister, Mary (Christiansen) and attended school in Tampa. After graduating from high school, Margaret attended Sacred Heart College in Wichita on a scholarship.

On October 12,1948, she married John (Jack) C. McMillen at Pilsen Catholic Church and moved to Herington, KS, where they owned their own business, Golden Acres Dairy. In August 1949, their only child, John Michael was born. In 1961, Jack received an opportunity to manage an ice cream plant in Kansas City, KS and they moved to Roeland Park, where she lived until June 2022.

Margaret always worked outside the home and was an Executive Secretary for leaders of many large area businesses, including Associated Grocers, Marley Company, Reintjes Company, Cook Chemical and A.P. Green Industries. Even after retiring, she was lured back to work and learned a whole new skill set with Edward Jones Investment. Despite a busy work schedule, she had a strong faith and was actively involved with many activities and groups as a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mission for 65 years and developed lifelong friendships with so many people that have continued through today.

Margaret’s husband, Jack passed away in 1966, leaving her a widow with a 17 year old son, however, that did not stop her from living a very full, exciting and adventurous life. She travelled to Ireland, Greece, Nova Scotia, Florida, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii with friends and family and loved to tell the stories of each trip. She said she was like her Dad and “never met a stranger” and all that knew her would attest to that. She loved meeting people and sharing their lives. In June 2022, she moved to Meadowbrook Assisted Living in Prairie Village and developed wonderful friendships with the residents and staff.

Family was most important to Margaret and she was a fantastic mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to John and his family and stayed in contact with all 17 nieces and nephews, as well as many of their kids, throughout the years and will truly be missed.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sisters and their spouses and husband, Jack. She is survived by her son John and wife Linda, grandson John Patrick and granddaughter Jennifer (Smith) and her husband Dwight and great-grandchildren Parker and Mikelle Smith.

She may be gone, but will not forgotten by all those whose lives have been touched by her and have had the pleasure of knowing her.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, on Thursday January 15th at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am, Friday, January 16th at St Pius X Catholic Church 5500 Woodson, Mission. Following Mass, Margaret will be laid to rest next to her late husband with a private graveside service being held at Lost Springs Cemetery in Lost Springs, KS.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a Mass in Margaret’s honor at St. Pius X or a donation to St. Pius X and you may do so by CLICKING HERE.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.