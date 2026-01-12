Marion R. Hauser

January 11, 1938 — January 4, 2026

Shawnee

Rose made her grand exit from this world on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Born Marion Roselia Soulon in the bustling metropolis of Odin, Illinois (population: slightly more than a family reunion), Rose met her future husband Richard in the mid-1960s.

One thing led to another, they tied the knot, and the next year welcomed daughter Teresa. But domestic bliss wasn’t enough for these two wild souls who steered their next adventure to the country of Panama. There, while leaving kids in the capable hands of the nanny (because parenting is hard, but Rum & Cokes on the beach are easy), they racked up enough adventures to fill a scrapbook the size of a phone book. Oh, and they had daughter Tracey down there too, just to keep things interesting.

Eventually, the call of the mainland pulled them back. They landed in Michigan, made lifelong friends who probably still owe them money from Euchre nights, and successfully raised their daughters.

After retiring early—because who needs to work when you’ve already lived like you’re on permanent vacation?—Rose and Richard settled on the gulf coast of Alabama. There, Rose pursued her true passions: eating out daily (cooking was never her forte; she considered burning water a culinary achievement), attending and volunteering at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lillian, AL (where she prayed for more animals to save and love), catching up with friends over coffee (or beer, depending on the hour), and relentlessly boasting about her six fabulous grandchildren, (The Demers Clan-Alexander, Elizabeth and her husband Mitchell Ramba, Henry, and Nicholas. And the Linville Clan – Evan, and Olivia) who were clearly the most talented, beautiful, and perfect humans ever born. Rose had friends galore because everyone always said she never met a stranger!

Recently, Rose and Richard packed up and moved to Kansas to be closer to daughter Teresa and soak in more of those golden years. Little did they know the golden years would include Rose making her dramatic exit just days into 2026.

She leaves behind her devoted husband Richard (who now has to figure out how to use the kitchen), daughter Teresa (Linville), daughter Tracey (Demers), Tracey’s husband Jim, and six grandchildren who will forever hear stories about how Grandma Rose once outran a monkey in Panama or something equally legendary, her brother Bill Soulon, and nephew Jason Soulon.

In lieu of flowers, please go eat at your favorite restaurant and raise a glass to Rose. As many of you knew…she was the undisputed queen of dining out and finding new restaurants to sample. So naturally, she would’ve wanted it that way—and she’d probably insist you order dessert. Services will be held at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Kansas City in the Spring. (Please check back for day and time) Rose is finally at peace, likely negotiating with St. Peter for daily brunch. But if you really want to send a donation, please consider the Great Plains SPCA.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.