Mark D. Huff

Mark Huff, 51, was born March 21, 1974 in Merriam, Kansas. He was the son of Bill and Rose Huff and lived most of his life in Shawnee. Mark passed away peacefully in his home on January 8, 2026.

Mark was preceded in death by his father and his brother Gregg A. Huff.

He is survived by his son Quinten Huff; mother Rose Mary Huff; grandmother Dorothy Williams; aunts Joanie Huff of Hawk Point, MO, and Rita Johnson of Drexel, MO; sister-in-law Loretta Huff; niece Elizabeth Huff of Nashville, TN; grandchildren Kyren, Jamison, Waylon, Nolan and Anavae.

Mark had many hobbies that he enjoyed with his son. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and pool player.

Mark was also a member of Sons of the American Legion as well as a member of the American Legion Post 327.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:30am at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. A luncheon will follow at the American Legion, 6521 Nieman Rd in Shawnee. Mark’s family askes those that will attend to dress casually.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melissa’s Second Chances, 11015 W. 75th St., Shawnee, KS 66214 or you may CLICK HERE to donate online.

Visitation

Saturday, January 17, 2026

10:00 – 11:30 am (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

