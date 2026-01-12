November 23, 1937 — January 7, 2026

Lenexa

Mary Kirkegaard, a beloved wife and mother passed away peacefully on January 7, 2026, at Advent Hospital due to lung complications. She was 88 years old.

Mary was born on November 23, 1937, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Bud and Arlene Petty. She spent her early years in Sioux City where she cultivated a love for family and community. This love was evident throughout her life as she dedicated herself to the happiness and well-being of her family and those around her.

Early in her life, Mary worked in an office setting, but her true calling was as a homemaker, a role she embraced for 65 years. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the delightful aroma of her cooking and baking. Mary was known for her exceptional culinary skills, and she took great joy in sharing meals with family and friends during countless get-togethers.

Her interests were varied and meaningful. Mary loved reading, crafting, sewing, and enjoying games with friends and family. She had a passion for diamond dots and card playing, often hosting spirited game nights that brought joy and camaraderie to all who attended.

Mary was a dedicated mother and community supporter, serving as the Parent Teacher Association president for four years and as a Cub Scouts den mother. Her involvement extended to the Boy Scouts of America and active support for her children’s multiple sports and other events. Her unwavering commitment to her family was a testament to her nurturing spirit and generous heart.

Mary shared 65 wonderful years of marriage with her devoted husband, Wayne, who survives her. She is also survived by her son Thomas and his wife Barb, her daughter Julie and her partner Kathy, her sister-in-law Patty Petty and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Arlene Petty, her brother Milton Petty and sister-in-law MaryAnn, her brother Robert Petty and her nephew Matt Petty.

Services to honor and remember Mary will be held at the Lakeview Village, Southridge Tree Top meeting room on Saturday, January 17th 2026 at 2 PM. Following the service, there will be a fellowship and reception with cake, tea, and coffee. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Mary Kirkegaard’s legacy of love, hospitality, and dedication to her family and community will be cherished and remembered always. May she rest in eternal peace.

Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following organizations:

– Lakeview Village Chaplaincy Program which provides for a full-time chaplain, non denominational Christian church services, grief support groups, and other chaplaincy programming. 9100 Park street, Lenexa, KS 66215.

– Project 1020 which is a volunteer cold weather homeless shelter in Lenexa. 9400 Pflumm road, Lenexa, KS 66215.

– Any charity of your choice.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.