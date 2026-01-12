February 14, 1952 — January 6, 2026

Overland Park

Myles Earl Whitfield was passed away on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born in Ames, Iowa on February 14, 1952, to Jim and Barbara (Bunn) Whitfield. He was 73 years of age. Throughout his life he was a great lover of music, nature and history – especially the Civil War. While in high school he organized his own band, and they played throughout the state of Kansas. After retiring from Black and Veach he taught the drums and piano at The Guitar Center and was a life member of the Kansas City Federation of Musicians. He is survived by his sister Sharman Podlena (Bill) of Wichita, KS and his brother Mark of Liberty, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents. At his request, no services will be held.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.