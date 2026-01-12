fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Prairie Village pours more funding into residential grants this year

Starting this week, Prairie Village residents can apply for a property tax rebate, exterior residential grant or sustainability grant through the city.

Prairie Village homes in December 2025. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The city of Prairie Village’s residential grant and property tax rebate programs are back in 2026 — all with more funding.

Last month, the Prairie Village City Council approved updates to its exterior grant, residential sustainability grant and property tax rebate programs.

Here’s a look at how to find out if you qualify for any of the programs and, if so, how to apply.

Property tax rebate program

Last month, the city council voted 7-4 to approve allocating $100,000 to the 2026 property tax rebate program.

This program, which has been in place since 2022, returns the city’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill to a qualifying homeowner.

City Clerk Adam Geffert told the city council on Dec. 1, 2025, that most residents who participate in this program are older adults on fixed incomes.

For 2026, the city council also increased the maximum property value to $567,661.

Qualifying residents will still need to stay at or below an income threshold of 65% of the Kansas City area median family income. City staff had recommended increasing the threshold to 75%.

Councilmembers Shelby Bartelt, Nathan Vallette, Ian Graves and Jim Sellers voted in opposition to the motion.

Graves said he would support increasing the income threshold, but expressed concerns that the program as it stands fails to help younger families and newer homeowners.

Bartelt expressed support for the program, but also interest in finding ways to help support younger families as well.

Applications open on Tuesday, Jan. 13, for the 2026 property tax rebate program.

Homes in Prairie Village in December 2025.
Homes in Prairie Village in December 2025. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Exterior grant program

The funding for the exterior grant program in 2026 totals $87,000, including a roll over of $23,000 of unused funding from the 2025 program.

For 2026, the program changes are as follows, according to city documents:

  • The appraised maximum value for a home is $450,000 (a $25,000 increase over 2025).
  • The maximum rebate amount a resident can receive is now $3,500, compared to $2,500 in 2025.

Examples of qualifying projects include the following, as outlined in city documents:

  • Exterior house painting or new siding
  • Door and/or window repair and replacement
  • New roofs, gutters or shutters
  • Foundation repairs and concrete work such as driveways, sidewalks or stoops

Applications open online here on Jan. 15.

Residential sustainability grant

In 2026, the city set aside $54,000 for residents who want to make sustainability upgrades to their homes (including a roughly $14,000 rollover from unused funds in 2025).

Similar to the exterior grant program, the maximum rebate for the sustainability grant program per resident is now $3,500 — compared to $2,500 in 2025.

To access these funds, residents must undertake a sustainability project that improves the energy efficiency of their home. Examples include the following, as outlined in city documents:

  • A home energy audit
  • Solar power or wind power additions
  • Installation of energy efficient HVACs, water heaters, windows or doors
  • Insulation, geothermal heating and cooling or duct sealing projects

Applications open online here on Jan. 15.

Juliana Garcia
👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

