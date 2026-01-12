Tuesday, May 29th, 1945 – Friday, January 2nd, 2026

Richard Luther Mott, 80, Gardner, Kansas, passed away January 2, 2026, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to www.nativeforward.org for scholarships for Native Americans. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Richard was born May 29, 1945, in Alamosa, Colorado, to Luther Boteman and Verna Luella (Evans) Mott. He graduated from Alamosa High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from University of Northern Colorado. Richard married Dora Jeanne Hughes on December 18, 1965, in Center, Colorado, and enjoyed over 58 years of marriage before her passing in 2024.

Richard was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving four years, and made his career in tax accounting. He enjoyed exploring his family’s history on Ancestry.com, had a passion for Native American culture, and liked listening to all kinds of music and even played the tuba when he was in high school band. Some of his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren and reflecting on his interest in all things Disney. He enjoyed several trips to Disney theme parks with his children and grandchildren and sharing with others his love of Disney movies, music, and history. He lived in Gardner for 32 years.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his sister Marlene Marshall. He is survived by his children: Shawna Mott, Lawrence, Kansas, Melissa Mott, Lawrence, Kansas, and Jeremy Mott and daughter-in-law Erin Sullivan, Kansas City, Missouri; brother Robert Mott, Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

