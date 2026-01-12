Jul 14, 1935 – Jan 04, 2026

In Loving Memory of a Cherished Husband, Father, Brother, and Friend

Ronald L. Pitts, MD was born on July 14, 1935, in Portsmouth Ohio and died January 4, 2026 at Advent Shawnee Mission.

He was a graduate of Louisville School of Medicine in 1962 followed by an internship at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, MO and a medical residency in Internal Medicine at Kansas City General Hospital.

Ron was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War and subsequently returned to Kansas City General to complete his Internal Medicine residency. He then furthered his education at Long Beach, VA Hospital and completed his Dermatology residency. He was Board Certified in Internal Medicine as well as Dermatology and practiced Dermatology in Johnson County, KS for 35 years.

He married Jeanne Pitts on August 26, 1961and they went on to have two children, Brian Pitts and Julie Gill. This year they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Ron was an avid sailor in the 80’s at Lake Quivira. Other hobbies included rebuilding British sports cars, and a continual quest for knowledge as an avid reader and researcher. He enjoyed backpacking and being outdoors and traveled the world. His greatest joy in life, besides his children and grandchildren, was practicing medicine. He authored several medical papers and received accolades professionally as one of the best in his field. He thoroughly enjoyed many years of his life spent in Naples, Florida.

Ron was incredibly personable and always had a story to tell with a quick wit and sense of humor.

Ron touched an enormous number of lives in the Kansas City community through his medical practice. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Pitts, son Brian Pitts (wife Susan), daughter, Julie Gill, grandchildren Alex Gill, Simon Pitts, Olivia Pitts, and Cecilia Pitts, brothers David Pitts and Philip Pitts, sister-in-law, Rosalie Pitts and nephews Michael Pitts (wife Kimberly and sons Matthew, Max and Miles), Steve Pitts and Kelly Pitts. Proceeded in death were infant brother, Stephen and parents David and Thelma Pitts.

Services will be private.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.