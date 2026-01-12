Rosemary L. Fahlstrom (82), passed away Jan. 10th, 2026. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri to William J. Engel Sr. And Mary R. (Bauer) Engel. She attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School and graduated from Bishop Hogan High School. She attended Avila College, where she earned her nursing degree. She was employed in 1964 at Menorah Medical Center where she worked for 55 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother James Engel, and sister Therea Ediger.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence H. Fahlstrom Jr., their 4 children: Lawrence W. (Sherilyn) Fahlstrom, Joseph F. (Sandra) Fahlstrom, Marie C. (Rob) Spomer, and Carol A. (Brad) Higgerson, grandchildren: Nick, Elisabeth, Christina, Sarah, Avery (Dylan) St. Cyr, Aiden, Ashton, Adeline, August, step grandsons Sean and Kallen Leak, step great granddaughter Emma, her brother William J. Engel Jr., and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brietta Forbes and her caring staff at Menorah Medical Center for her care.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Jan 15th at 11am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd. Prairie Village, KS 66208. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30am followed by a visitation preceding Mass.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann’s Grade School, 7241 Mission Road Prairie Village Ks 66208.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.