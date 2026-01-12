The Scoop: We hope you enjoyed the holidays!

By Ian Miller

The holidays may be over, but a wintry chill is still in the air, cheerful lights are glimmering from every rooftop (if your neighbors are particularly forgiving, you might be able to get away with leaving them up until March), and should you work in retail, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” will be the voice stuck in your head until only Valentine’s Day, if you’re lucky. Holiday treats such as cookies, hot chocolate, candy canes, and more continue to beckon temptingly from store shelves, and The Golden Scoop is still offering our own selection of holiday goodies to warm you up and chase away the cold.

Not even the Grinch could ignore our tasty rum-cake ice cream or white chocolate-cranberry protein balls – even a heart three sizes too small would grow when warmed by a spiced brown sugar latte. Your favorites – and a few new ones, too – are back and available to enjoy this holiday season, so stop by soon and pick one up.

Enjoy a wintermint latte with cold foam and sugar sprinkles with a cup or cone of our Jude’s Rum-Cake ice cream or maybe sample our new white chocolate-cranberry protein balls. Prancer’s Peppermint, a crowd favorite, is also back for a few more weeks, so snag some before it’s gone again! I recommend adding a scoop of chocolate on top of your scoop of peppermint (we offer a two-scoop-per-cup option now!); it’s very good.

Here’s what we have for this ho-ho-holiday season, even though Santa’s already gone north for the summer this year:

☕️Spiced Brown Sugar Latte

☕️Wintermint Latte with cold foam and sugar sprinkles

🍦Prancer’s Peppermint Ice Cream – peppermint ice cream with chocolate chip and candy cane shavings sprinkled on top

🍦Jude’s Rum Cake Ice Cream – vanilla ice cream with crumbled rum cake pieces

🌟White Chocolate-Cranberry Protein Balls

Our Super Scoopers will be eager to share their holiday cheer with everyone who walks in the door, so make sure to come by and say hello!