Major changes in Johnson County’s bus system are beginning this spring, with cutbacks coming to two fixed routes and the microtransit service on March 1 as a result of a recently approved county transit strategic plan.

The first changes involve express bus routes and the microtransit ride service. Two fixed routes — the 563 Shawnee Express and the 569 South Overland Park Express — are expected to cease operation March 1.

Microtransit, in which customers set up pooled rides by phone, similar to Uber, will also decrease its service area and days of operation. The service area, which now extends about as far south as Edgerton, will shrink to within the Interstate 435 loop and weekend service will end. Microtransit will still be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, however.

The cutbacks come as part of a strategic plan by the County Commission with an aim of building a sustainable transit system that could be expanded as ridership grows.

The plan includes some additions as well that would decrease the wait time between buses and eventually add new routes. However those may be phased in later, possibly in 2027.

A return to fares is also anticipated, though no timeline has been set. Also, the Johnson County transit system will be rebranded to “RideJoCo.”

As part of the process, the changes will be introduced to the public in a series of in-person and virtual meetings this month and next.

(The temporary shuttle bus from Lenexa and Overland Park to Kansas City International, which also starts March 1, will serve World Cup visitors during the summer, but is not a part of the long-range strategic plan.)

In-person meetings

Monday, Jan. 12 — 11 a.m. to noon at the Oak Park Library, 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park

— 11 a.m. to noon at the Oak Park Library, 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park Friday, Jan. 23 — noon to 1 p.m. at Central Resource Library Carmack Community Room, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park

Virtual meetings

By phone or online. No Zoom account or app required

Wednesday, Jan. 14 — 3 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 20 — 5 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 3 — 6 to 7 p.m.

Zoom Webinar ID: 872 6180 3056

Join online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87261803056

Call in: +1 312 626 6799

Other options for information or feedback: