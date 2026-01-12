Roxie Hammill January 12, 2026 Transportation 1 min. read JoCo cutting back 2 bus routes and microtransit — Here’s what to know As part of a new transit strategic plan, the county is making major changes that go into effect March 1. A RideKC Bus sign at the Mission Transit Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Major changes in Johnson County’s bus system are beginning this spring, with cutbacks coming to two fixed routes and the microtransit service on March 1 as a result of a recently approved county transit strategic plan. The first changes involve express bus routes and the microtransit ride service. Two fixed routes — the 563 Shawnee Express and the 569 South Overland Park Express — are expected to cease operation March 1. Microtransit, in which customers set up pooled rides by phone, similar to Uber, will also decrease its service area and days of operation. The service area, which now extends about as far south as Edgerton, will shrink to within the Interstate 435 loop and weekend service will end. Microtransit will still be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, however. The cutbacks come as part of a strategic plan by the County Commission with an aim of building a sustainable transit system that could be expanded as ridership grows. The plan includes some additions as well that would decrease the wait time between buses and eventually add new routes. However those may be phased in later, possibly in 2027. A return to fares is also anticipated, though no timeline has been set. Also, the Johnson County transit system will be rebranded to “RideJoCo.” As part of the process, the changes will be introduced to the public in a series of in-person and virtual meetings this month and next. (The temporary shuttle bus from Lenexa and Overland Park to Kansas City International, which also starts March 1, will serve World Cup visitors during the summer, but is not a part of the long-range strategic plan.) In-person meetings Monday, Jan. 12 — 11 a.m. to noon at the Oak Park Library, 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park Friday, Jan. 23 — noon to 1 p.m. at Central Resource Library Carmack Community Room, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park Virtual meetings By phone or online. No Zoom account or app required Wednesday, Jan. 14 — 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 — 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3 — 6 to 7 p.m. Zoom Webinar ID: 872 6180 3056 Join online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87261803056 Call in: +1 312 626 6799 Other options for information or feedback: Johnson County website: jocogov.org/transit Phone: 913-362-3500 (Option 6) Email: johnsoncountytransit@jocogov.org Previous articleKansas lawmakers want to ban cellphones in K-12 schoolsNext articleThe Scoop: We hope you enjoyed the holidays! About the author Roxie HammillRoxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Lenexa developments we’re watching in 2026 New LEGO store coming to Town Center Crossing in Leawood Prairie Village pours more funding into residential grants this year Kansas lawmakers want to ban cellphones in K-12 schools How does Chiefs STAR bond district compare to 3 others already in Johnson County?