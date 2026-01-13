An amended mixed-use infill and redevelopment plan bringing apartments and retail to 87th and Grant streets passed a key hurdle after previously hitting a snag.

The proposal, from 8643 Grant Street, LLC., would convert the old fly fishing store and an undeveloped lot at the northeast corner of the intersection into a three-story building with multifamily housing units and some lower-level retail.

A previous version of the plan called for a four-story building with more apartment units and more retail space. However, the Overland Park Planning Commission elected to continue the application in late 2025 so the developer could amend it to reduce the height of the building and address what the commissioners worried was insufficient parking.

After those changes were made, the planning commission voted 6-3 on Monday to recommend approval of the revised mixed-use rezoning application for the 87Grant project. Commissioners Jenna Reyes, Jameia Haines and Tirzah Gregory voted against the project, concerned primarily with the proposed development’s fit with the neighborhood.

Commissioners Kip Strauss and Thomas Robinett were absent from the meeting.

What’s proposed at 87Grant?

The plan is to build a single, three-story mixed-use building on a roughly half-acre property at 87th and Grant in northern Overland Park. This area is comprised of a myriad of existing uses, including some multifamily housing, various retail and some nearby single-family and duplexes in the Elmhurst neighborhood.

The proposed building would have 29 apartment units (the original plan had 32) and 6,400 square feet of retail space (down from nearly 8,000 square feet of retail).

Additionally, alongside a reduction in the retail and residential intensity, the developer has added three additional parking stalls, bringing the number to 40.

Commissioners support apartment, retail vision after amendments

Previously, members of the planning commission had liked the idea of the mixed-use 87Grant development with apartments and retail, but had concerns about the project’s viability due to low parking availability and how it would fit in with the neighborhood that exists, given its height.

After some amendments, the majority of the planning commission showed support for the 87Grant development.

“Changing the use here and making it a housing option as well, I think, is beneficial, generally speaking, for the neighborhood,” Commissioner Ned Reitzes said, though he acknowledged that some nearby residents have concerns about the plan. “On the whole, it’s an infill project here at a site that really badly needs it, and a combination of retail and residential, I think overall, it’s probably going to be a benefit.”

However, even commissioners who voted for it suggested they were hesitant, particularly in light of the worries about the fit of the project raised by a handful of neighbors who spoke during the meeting on Monday.

“I like the changes that were made; I think bringing the height down is better,” Commissioner Kim Sorensen said. “I understand everybody’s concerns … but at this point, I think the positives outweigh the negatives in my mind.”

Commissioner Reyes, who also expressed hesitancy on voting either way on the 87Grant apartment and retail development, ultimately came down on the other side of the issue, deciding to vote against it.

“I do think it’s a lovely building, and I do think it provides a need for housing that we’re not seeing met, especially with redevelopment plots across the city,” she said. “My gut tells me it’s still too tall, and it’s still underparked. … I just don’t think it’s in the character of the neighborhood.”

Next steps for 87Grant:

Now, the 87Grant mixed-use project goes to the Overland Park City Council for consideration.

They are expected to take a stab at the rezoning application on Feb. 2.

