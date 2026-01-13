fbpx
Johnson County Obituaries

Anne L. Deitz

June 30, 1929 — January 9, 2026
Kansas City

Anne L. Deitz (Cunningham), 96, passed away peacefully in her home at Bishop Spencer Place in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 9, 2026. She was a lifelong area resident, living in Mission for 40 years and Prairie Village, Kansas, for 30 years. Anne and her husband also spent 20 years in Napier, New Zealand, where they owned and operated Train World, a popular tourist attraction.

She loved to read, enjoy lunches with friends, travel the world, and spend time with her family. Mrs. Deitz was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. While raising her children, she was an active scout leader, school volunteer and block mother. She later enjoyed a long and dedicated career in the medical field as an office manager.

She is survived by her husband Dr. Michael R. Deitz of the home; sons Robert (Sue) Cunningham of Sarasota, FL, James Cunningham of Kansas City, KS, and daughter Diane (Randy) Meyer of Shawnee, KS; stepson Dr. Richard Deitz (Diane) Baldwin City, KS; stepdaughters Kathrynn Carwile (Terry) Craig, CO, and Suzanne Sears (Wade) Las Vegas, NV; brother Robert (Barbara) Jarvis of Kingsville, MO; and six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Services will be held on Friday, January 16th, 2026 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 1:30pm, with a service beginning at 1:30pm. Anne will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery following the service.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

