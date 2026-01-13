Anthony Gregory Bradley

February 22, 1939 – January 12, 2026

Tony Bradley, 86, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away in the early morning on January 12th, 2026, of an illness spanning several years.

Tony was born February 22, 1939, in Haverhill, Massachusetts. He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Judith “Judy” Bradley, both parents Francis and Catherine Bradley, four brothers, four sisters and daughter, Jamie.

Tony married his wife Judy in June of 1977 and later adopted her two daughters, two dogs and a cat. His surviving daughter Jennifer (Mark) Thomas resides in Stilwell, KS.

Other survivors include four grandchildren, Kelsey Thomas of Lawrence KS, Kati (Chris) George of Blanchard OK, Chase (Madison) Sommer of Cary, NC and Leigha Sommer of Chicago, Illinois. He leaves behind five great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tony spent eight years in the USAF and finished his tour of duty at Richards-Gabauer AF base in Grandview, MO and remained in the area.

He spent his career in Kansas City in builder sales. He retired in December of 2005 from Factory Direct Appliance to spend the rest of his life traveling the world with Judy and enjoying family and friends.

You always knew when Tony entered the room with his bigger than life personality and even bigger laugh. He loved hard and fiercely.

They traveled widely, ate well, drank happily and understood that life, like the best meals, was meant to be enjoyed slowly and shared generously.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 6811 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee Mission KS 66202 Or Alzheimer’s Association, 8001Conser, Suite 240, Overland Park KS 66204.

