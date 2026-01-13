Curtis J Feyerherm

June 10, 1957 — January 11, 2026

Olathe

Curtis Feyerherm, 68, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Beemer, Nebraska, entered his final rest peacefully on January 11, 2026, following a courageous 10-year journey with cancer.

Curtis was born on June 10, 1957, to Olga and Orville Feyerherm at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point, Nebraska. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School south of Beemer and later graduated from West Point High School. Curtis proudly served in the United States Air Force and went on to graduate from Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.

A lifelong learner with a curious spirit, Curtis studied abroad in Russia in 2004 and fulfilled a personal goal of traveling to all 50 United States.

Curtis is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Feyerherm; his son, Matthew Lee; his stepson, Andrew Copsey; and his stepdaughter, Madison Herndon. He is also survived by his siblings: Karen and her husband Clyde Summerville of Seattle, Washington; David and Kathy Feyerherm of West Point, Nebraska; John Feyerherm of Bennington, Nebraska, and his friend Becky Cattau; Alan and Vivian Feyerherm of Vienna, Virginia; and James and Teresa Feyerherm of Hays, Kansas; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Olga Feyerherm, and his brother, Ronald Feyerherm.

Curtis will be remembered for his quiet strength, generosity, and deep devotion to his family. Giving to others was of the utmost importance to him, and he devoted countless hours to volunteering and supporting various charitable organizations.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203.

Memorial contributions may be made to Orphan Grain Train.

Curtis leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and service that will continue to live on through all who knew him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.