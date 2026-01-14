Explore Your JCPRD: Winter Workshops that grow joy with 50 Plus

By Melissa Bribiesca

There’s something deeply satisfying about getting your hands in the soil, watching tiny leaves unfurl, or savoring a meal made from ingredients you’ve grown yourself. If you’ve ever dreamed of growing your own herbs, savoring homegrown greens, or simply reconnecting with the joy of hands-on learning, this winter’s lineup of gardening and culinary workshops is the perfect way to dig in.

Cultivate your green thumb in Herb Gardening on Friday, Jan. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village. In just one hour, you’ll plant and pot your own herb garden with all the materials provided. The fresh aroma of herbs will soon fill your kitchen, reminding you that it’s never too late to grow something beautiful.

If you love the idea of fresh flavor year-round, don’t miss Sprouts and Microgreens on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 10:30 a.m., at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park, when Garden Coach Myriam Totta shows how to easily grow nutrient-rich microgreens and sprouts indoors. You’ll learn how to select seeds, set up your growing space, and keep your greens thriving. Bonus: you’ll also pick up delicious ideas for adding them to everyday meals, and you can continue the adventure by signing up for Totta’s Gourmet Greens – From Seed to Salad Dressing workshop on March 10, also at the Roeland Park Community Center, to create a delicious dressing from the microgreens that were grown!

Looking for a sustainable project with practical benefits? Building Rain Barrels on Friday, Feb. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse offers hands-on instruction in water conservation. You’ll build your own rain barrel in class and head home with a functional, eco-friendly addition to your garden.

Finally, for those who prefer learning from the comfort of home, don’t miss the Gardening with a Master Gardener virtual series presented by the K-State Extension Office. These free online sessions bring expert advice right to your screen. On Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m., join To Prune or Not to Prune to sharpen your pruning skills. A Master Gardener will be on hand to share expert advice and answer your specific gardening questions in a relaxed, interactive format.

Whether you’re potting herbs or building rain barrels, these workshops promise inspiration, connection, and plenty of hands-on fun. Come grow something new this season, in your garden and in yourself. View all offerings online at JCPRD.com/50plus. Preregistration is required for all programs; register today by calling 913-831-3359.