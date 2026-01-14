Francis “Frank” Russell

November 7th, 1966 – January 6th, 2026

Frank Russell, 59, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away in his home on January 6th, 2026.

Frank was born and raised in Bayonne, New Jersey, to Marion Russell and Julio Texiera. He moved to Olathe in 2005. Frank worked as a sales representative for PepsiCo and was a USBC-certified “silver” bowling coach, employed with Mission Bowl Olathe. His biggest passion was coaching children. His electric personality and enthusiastic instruction encouraged so many young people to love bowling. Frank had a special gift for connecting with youth bowlers. His mission was to create good bowlers who could earn scholarship money through bowling to go to college, something he was not able to do, despite success in his professional career. MissionBowl was a second home for him, and he was loved by thousands over the past few decades.

Frank is survived by his children: Andres Russell, Gina Gosiewski, Branden Russell, and GabrielleRussell; siblings Jacqueline Miles, Michele Watson, Kathleen Miles, Michael Miles, Bruce Miles, Maryann Miles, a beloved dog DJ, and his bonus “family” and close friends – Paige, Josh, Grayson, Camden, and Keaton Zars, Cynthia and Randy Thomas, Brian and Leanna Welch, Ladelle Conley, and so many more. He was preceded in death by his son Tommy Russell, mother Marion Russell, father Julio Texiera, and brothers Akbar Shabazz and Joseph Miles.

Following cremation, a celebration of life is planned on February 8th, 2026, from noon to 2:30 pm at Mission Bowl Olathe. There will be bowling and activities for children, as it is meant to be a happy celebration full of the positivity and energy he would have encouraged. Please wear red, his favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, his family and friends are asking for money to be donated on GoFundMe toward the Frank Russell Scholarship Fund, a fund meant to provide scholarships in his honor for years to come, as well as help young bowlers in need of financial assistance to obtain their own equipment.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.