December 8, 1935 — January 8, 2026

Merriam

Gena “Marilyn” Elliott, born on December 8, 1935, in Kansas City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2026, in Merriam, Kansas, at the age of 90. Marilyn was a dedicated bank representative at First State Bank, where she worked diligently throughout her career.

Marilyn married Russell Elliott, and together they had three children: Darrell Elliott, Debra “Debbie” Ruiz and Steve Elliott.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russell; her children Darrell, Debbie and Steve; and her parents, Raymond and Julia Rouse. Marilyn’s legacy lives on through her surviving family: her grandson, Luke Elliott, and his son, Judd Elliott; Luke’s partner, Courtney Knipp, and her children, Payton Knipp, Jacob Knipp, and Nathen Knipp; Marilyn’s grandson Michael Jeffery and his children McKenna George, Kaden Jeffery, Michael Jeffery, Jr., and Marilynne Jeffery also cherish her memory.

A graveside service to honor Marilyn’s life will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Norwood, Missouri, on January 23, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Marilyn will be remembered fondly by all who knew her and whose lives she touched with her warmth and kindness.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.