1946-2026

James O. Delaney (79) of Overland Park, Kansas died on January 1 with his family by his side.

Jim was born in 1946 in Youghal, Ireland to Chris and Anna Delaney. Jim was the third son of 5 born in the small fishing village in Couty Cork. His father loved his work as a fisherman, but knew it would be tough to provide opportunities for his five sons in Youghal. The family moved to Brooklyn, New York in 1951, and later welcomed another son and a daughter. In 1963, the family members born in Ireland became US citizens.

Jim was inspired by watching skyscrapers rise along Manhattan Island. He was accepted to Brooklyn Technical High School where he prepared to study engineering. Jim found an opportunity to earn a Bachelor’s Degree at the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla. He had never traveled as far west as Missouri, but he knew it was his best chance to earn a four-year degree. Rolla was also the place where Jim met his future wife Pam Nauman, from Manchester Missouri. Jim was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity where he made many lifelong friends. In 1969 Jim graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation, Jim fulfilled his ROTC obligation and enlisted in the US Army. He served one year in Vietnam with the Corp of Engineers.

After serving his country, Jim returned to the US to start his career. He interviewed with Turner Construction Company and was offered a job in Louisville, Kentucky. Pam joined Jim in Louisville and they were wed in a small ceremony as they started their lives together. The next project took Jim and Pam to Columbus Ohio. They were married three years when their daughter Jennifer arrived. The family lived in Dayton for a short time before returning to Columbus. In 1981 the family welcomed their second daughter, Lara. During the time in Columbus, Jim supervised the construction of several large projects including two Hyatts, and the Borden Building.

In 1984 new opportunity took Jim and the family to Cleveland. Jim commuted from home in Aurora to downtown Cleveland daily and worked on many notable projects for Playhouse Square, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jim’s career took him to St. Louis, Minneapolis and finally Kansas City. During his tenure in Kansas City, Jim recruited new team members and developed an office culture with the tradition of Turner culture. Jim was a part of many construction projects around the region including, the Kansas Speedway, renovation of Arrowhead Stadium, and Nebraska Furniture Mart.

After forty-two years of service, Jim retired from Turner Construction. He remained active in the building community with service on the Builders’ Association, and Overland Park Planning Commission. In retirement, Jim and Pam enjoyed extended cruises to Europe and the Caribbean. Jim was also fond of fishing and golfing with friends. Spending time with his grandsons brought Jim great joy. He enjoyed babysitting and attending athletic events.

Jim Delaney will be remembered as a humble, caring mentor, friend, brother, father, and husband. He was preceded in death by his parents Christopher and Anna Christina, brothers Martin, Michael, Christopher, William, and Kevin. He is survived by his sister Ann Delaney Apasewicz, wife Pam (Nauman), daughter Jennifer, her husband Steven Attig, grandsons Holden and Miles, daughter Lara, her husband Bradford Houseman and grandson William.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to the American Cancer Society in the memory of Jim Delaney.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.